Sorting Waste Teaches Adults to Recycle

Alex Hughes January, 2018…. Wildwood Park in Vista has some nice amenities to see such as Buena Creek, the playground and the many large trees. What I find nice is the blue recycle bin next to the trash can. This is a surprising sight in our city to see a recycle bin! Most areas have just a trash bin, and if you take a look, you’ll see many pieces of recycling such as bottles, plastic containers, styrofoam etc. That is why you’ll also see people scavenging for bottles to collect for CRV. They have bags and shopping carts full of bottles that they dig out of the trash. These are the true environmentalists!

They may not realize it, but they are separating waste that may or may not be sent to the landfill. They are reducing the city’s footprint! However, at the end of the day, we are missing out on an opportunity to teach the city’s residents which includes adults about recycling. Kids are taken care of when they are in school and taught about recycling. However, adults need that leg up. They may discover things that they thought they couldn’t recycle as I have. You’d be surprised by the many things that can be put in the blue bin or reused. I have found out that toothbrushes, markers, chips bags and energy bar wrappers can be recycled by Terracycle.

EDCO allows for much more than the label of 1 or 2 plastics. They accept a wide range of plastics even styrofoam trays! Albertsons collects plastic shopping bags that have been touted as unrecyclable. Many of the items that I thought were once trash are now reused. This is why the city can take advantage of what we don’t know and provide us information to guide us to a zero waste future.

Oceanside is taking a pledge to be 75 to 90 percent zero waste by 2020 as stated in their “Road to Zero Waste”. Other North County cities such as Carlsbad, Del Mar and Encinitas have bins that allow for the separation of recycling in their downtown areas. I see that even Vista is doing the same, but at a much smaller rate. More recycling bins can teach citizens to take advantage of it and nudge them in the right direction. It can be more impactful if there are visual pictures to show people what can be thrown in the bin. That way they can easily decide where to put it.

Adults need to be taught too about how to recycle because old dogs can really learn new tricks thanks to brain plasticity.

Oceanside’s Road to Zero Waste:

http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/water/services_programs/recycling/default.asp