Soroptimists and Vista Boys & Girls Club Help Teen Girls 

VISTA, CA, July 2017–Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of Vista to hold a “Dream It, Be It” workshop for girls at the Boys & Girls Club at 410 W. California Avenue, Vista on August 10, 2017 from 2 pm to 4 pm . The workshop will focus on “Exploring Careers.” The girls will work in small groups, led by Soroptimist club members, to decide what they value. Each girl will receive a pre-printed passport and will, “speed-dating” style, go from one volunteer “career ambassador” to

another, asking them to share their advice on different careers, receiving a stamp in their “passport” from each person they talk to. The event will end with a drawing for priz

es. “We are still recruiting professional women to be our career ambassadors,” said Soroptimist Club member Assly Sayyar. “We are looking for female journalists, actresses, graphic designers, librarians, architects, marketing directors, social media directors, writers, mechanics, carpenters, police officers, trainers, politicians, stockbrokers, CEOs and business owners, sales representatives, counselors, social workers, teachers, nurses, accountants, data processors, software and computer designers, scientists, engineers, psychologists, computer programmers, the works!” she said. Anyone interested in volunteering is urged to contact Ellen Clark of the Boys & Girls Club of Vista at ellen@bgcvista.com or Assly Sayyar at assly@vistalawyer.net