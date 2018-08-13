Soroptimists to Hold Casino Night Fundraiser

Vista, California, August 2018—Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will host a “Night at the Museum” Casino Night fundraiser at the Vista Historical Society & Museum at 2317 Foothill Drive in Vista on Saturday, September 15 from 6 pm to 10 pm. Tickets are $65 and include $100 worth of gaming chips, one drink ticket and a Mexican-style buffet catered by Taquizas Victor. There will be Gift Basket and Money Hat raffles, prizes and a cash bar with beer, wine and signature drinks. Guests can try their hand at craps, roulette and blackjack or sign up for the Texas Hold’em Tournament with an additional $25 buy-in. All proceeds will go to fund Soroptimist’s “Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women” which the club awards annually to local women who are the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. Table sponsorships are available for $250 and the club welcomes donations of raffle items and prizes.

Tickets can be purchased online at Soroptimistvista.org, or by contacting the club via email at soroptimistinternationalvista@gmail.com or calling 760-683-9427.

Soroptimist of Vista and North County Inland (SI-Vista/NCI) was chartered in Vista on March 23, 1953.

We are a dynamic group of professional business women in Vista, San Marcos, Escondido and Fallbrook who seek to make a difference in our communities through offering scholarships and grants to local women and by raising awareness and educating the public about issues affecting women and girls, such as domestic violence and human trafficking. Funds are raised through our annual salad luncheon for the public, Scrip, and other group and personal projects. We also mentor young girls ages 14-17 through our “Dream It Be It” program in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Vista.

For 65 years in service, we have been committed to helping women and girls, protecting the environment, education in the fields of health, economic and social development, leadership development, fellowship and diversity.

SI-Vista/NCI holds luncheon meetings the first and third Friday of each month at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. For more information, see our website at soroptimistvista.org or email us at soroptimistinternationalvista@gmail.com