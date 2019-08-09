Soroptimists to Hold Casino Night Fundraiser Sept. 28

Vista, California, August, 2018—Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will host its annual Casino Night fundraiser at the Vista Optimist Club in Vista on Saturday, September 28 from 6 pm to 10 pm. Tickets are $75 and include heavy appetizers, a choice of $50 worth of gaming chips or two bingo cards or 10 Chinese Auction tickets. There will be a Chinese Auction, 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes for winners and a cash bar. Guests can try their hand at craps, roulette and blackjack or sign up for the Texas Hold’em Tournament with an additional $25 buy-in. Tickets can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/2IMckR3, or by contacting the club via email at soroptimistinternationalvista@gmail.com or calling 760-683-9427. Sponsors include Cosmic Solar and Vista Main Street Suites. More sponsorships are available and the club welcomes donations of raffle items and prizes.

All proceeds will go to fund Soroptimist’s “Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women” which the club awards annually to local women who are the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. See soroptimistvista.org.

ABOUT SOROPTIMISTS OF VISTA and NORTH COUNTY INLAND: Soroptimist of Vista and North County Inland (SI-Vista/NCI) was chartered in Vista on March 23, 1953.

We are a dynamic group of professional business women in Vista, San Marcos, Escondido and Fallbrook who seek to make a difference in our communities through offering educational grants to local women and by raising awareness and educating the public about issues affecting women and girls, such as domestic violence and human trafficking. Funds are raised through our club fundraisers, Scrip, and other group and personal projects. We also mentor young girls ages 14-17 through our “Dream It Be It” program in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Vista.

For 66 years in service, we have been committed to helping women and girls, protecting the environment, education in the fields of health, economic and social development, leadership development, fellowship and diversity.