Soroptimists Seek Applicants for Education Grants

September, 2019 – VISTA, CA— Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. Applications are available at Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland’s website, www.soroptimistvista.org, or by contacting Eden Weinberger at eden@soroptimistvista.org. The application deadline is November 15. Soroptimist clubs throughout San Diego county are collaborating in an effort to seek out applicants and help them apply. Workshops on local college campuses county-wide to help applicants navigate the process are planned.

Each Soroptimist club sets its own award level(s) based on the amount the club has raised for their award through its various fundraisers. For its 2018-2019 fiscal year, SI Vista NCI awarded $5,000 apiece to three women attending local colleges. Recipients may use the Live Your Dream Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, childcare, transportation or any other education-related expense.

Founded in 1953, the SI Vista NCI club is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. SI Vista NCI members join with more than 110,000 members and supporters in 21 countries and territories investing in the dreams of women and girls through access to education. Every year, Soroptimist distributes more than $2 million in education grants to about 1,500 women all over the world. Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.org—an online community offering offline volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls.

For more information about how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit www.soroptimist.org.

