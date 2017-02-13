Soroptimists to Host Speaker on Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Programs Feb. 17

Feb. 2017 — Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will host Heidi Cramer, Director of Major Giving for Palomar Health Foundation, at the club’s February program luncheon at Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive in Vista on Friday, February 17 at noon . Ms. Cramer will speak about Palomar’s Forensic Health Services, which serves local adult/child victims of violence through its Child Abuse Program and Sexual Assault Response programs. Lunch is $15.

Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland (SIVNCI) is a dynamic group of women who seek to make a difference in our community through offering scholarships and grants to disadvantaged women and by raising awareness and educating the public about issues affecting women and girls, such as domestic violence and human trafficking. The Club meets at 12 noon every first Friday at ServPro of Carlsbad in Vista, and every third Friday at Shadowridge Country Club in Vista. For more information visit soroptimistvista.org or call Thoralinda Soyland at 760-809-8146