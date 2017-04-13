Soroptimists To Host Annual Salad Luncheon in Vista

April 2017, VISTA, CA–Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will host their annual Salad Luncheon fundraiser at Grace Presbyterian Church in Vista at 1450 E. Vista Way on Thursday, April 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Soroptimists and local dignitaries will don aprons and serve up a smorgasbord of salads and desserts prepared by Club members and local restaurants. In addition to the salads, the luncheon includes roll, baked potato with toppings and beverage, and a selection of desserts. “It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, and includes a silent auction and money hat raffle,” said Soroptimist co-President Runa Gunnars. “All proceeds raised will go into our Service Fund to be donated out next year.” Any businesses or individuals who would like to be listed as a sponsor or donate salads or gift basket items or should contact the club at sivistanorthcountyinland@soroptimist.net.

Those too busy to attend the luncheon can order take-out. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door or for take-out orders, and may be ordered online at soroptimistvista.org.

For more information, email sivistanorthcountyinland@soroptimistvista.net or visit the club’s website at soroptimistvista.org.

Soroptimist International of Vista & North County Inland… is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, part of an international service organization of professional women who seek to improve the lives of women and girls both locally and internationally. The funds raised by the club are distributed to women and girls in need. The club meets every first and third Friday for lunch at locations in Vista.