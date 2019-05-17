Soroptimists Hold Salad Luncheon Fundraiser

Contact: jackiepiro@gmail.com

Vista, California, May 2019—Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland held its annual Salad Luncheon fundraiser on Thursday, April 11th at Grace Presbyterian Church in Vista. About 150 people attended at $15 per ticket (or $20 at the door). The luncheon featured an array of salads, baked potatoes and toppings, coffee donated by Starbucks, water from Palomar Spring, ice tea and assorted desserts. Local volunteers helping serve the food included the Vista firemen and Vista City Council members Corinna Contreras and Joe Green. Proceeds from the event will be distributed as scholarship grants to qualifying women. Photos of the event are posted online at soroptimistvista.org(Photo Albums link).

This year’s event sponsors were Kenny’s Kar Klinic, Judy Ritter, Dee Dee Timmons/Allstate, Dusty Hill Holistic Health, Orchard Gold and TLC Chiropractic (Thoralinda Soyland).

Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland is part of an international service organization of business women who seek to improve the lives of women and girls both locally and internationally. The club meets every first and third Friday in Vista. Their next club fundraiser will be a Casino Night at the Optimist Club in Vista on September 28. See soroptimistvista.org.

Soroptimists and volunteer helpers served salads to the public at the club’s annual Salad Bar Luncheon fundraiser held on April 11 at Grace Church in Vista. Pictured from left are the Vista firemen, Soroptimist member Aleta Dirdo and Vista Council Woman Corinna Contreras. All proceeds from the luncheon go to the Club’s Service fund to be donated towards helping underserved women and girls locally get the education and training the need to succeed. See soroptimistvista.org/

Soroptimist members gather at the club’s annual Salad Lunch fundraiser. L-R (back): Runa Gunnars, Lani Beltrano, Sherry Luz, Kaye Van Nevel, Allison Metzler, Nelly Jarrous, Judy Gregorie, Dusty Hill, Ardis McAndrew and Jennifer Luz-Olson. L-R (front): Aleta Dirdo, Pat Origlieri, Assly Sayyar (President), Cherie Wilson and Jackie Piro Huyck. Proceeds go to the club’s mission of helping local women and girls through programs leading to educational and economic empowerment. See soroptimistvista.org and liveyourdream.org.

