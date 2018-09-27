Soroptimists Casino Night Fundraiser Raises $5,000

Vista, California, September 26, 2018—Jackie Piro Huyck….Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland’s “Night at the Museum” Casino Night fundraiser at the Vista Historical Museum in Vista on September 15th drew about 100 guests and raised about $5,000 for the club’s service fund to help women and girls. The $65 per plate event featured a variety of casino games as well as an optional Texas Hold’em Tournament and a Mexican-style buffet. Club President Assly Sayyar said “I want to give a special Soroptimist shoutout to our community sponsors and donors including: Paul Campo, Esq., Cosmic Solar, Essential Spa, Mother Earth Brew Co., Maurice Car’rie Vineyard & Winery, Palomar Mountain Spring Water, Twisted Horn Mead & Cider,

Latitude 33 Brewing Company, and Judy and Vic Gregorie, among others. You have our gratitude for supporting our mission of helping women and girls right here in our community…. The money we raised will go towards our Dream programs and our ongoing fight against human trafficking,” she said.

The first place winner of the Texas Hold’em tournament went home with a 43-inch flat screen Smart TV and the winner of the overall games got an Apple Watch. Various other substantial prizes were offered for second and third place winners. A “Money Hat” worth $265 was raffled off, and one lucky winner got the Door Prize, a gift basket from Twisted Horn Mead & Cider. The club is already making plans for next year’s event, tentatively scheduled for September 28. Companies or individuals interested in being a Table Sponsor next year or donating gift items should contact the club at soroptimistinternationalvista@gmail.com.

Guests enjoying Casino Night

About Soroptimists of Vista & North County Inland: … Soroptimist of Vista and North County Inland (SI-Vista/NCI) was chartered in Vista on March 23, 1953.

We are a dynamic group of professional business women in Vista, San Marcos, Escondido and Fallbrook who seek to make a difference in our communities through offering “Live Your Dream” scholarships and grants to local women and by raising awareness and educating the public about issues affecting women and girls, such as domestic violence and human trafficking. Funds are raised through our annual salad luncheon for the public, Scrip, and other group and personal projects. We also mentor young girls ages 14-17 through our “Dream It Be It” program in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Vista.

For 65 years in service, we have been committed to helping women and girls, protecting the environment, education in the fields of health, economic and social development, leadership development, fellowship and diversity.

SI-Vista/NCI holds luncheon meetings the first and third Friday of each month at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. For more information, see our website at soroptimistvista.org, call 760-683-9427 or email us at soroptimistinternationalvista@gmail.com