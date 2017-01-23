Soroptimists to Award Over $25,000 at Awards Gala February 19th

VISTA, California, January 22, 2017—Soroptimist International of Vista and North County will hand out $25,000 in scholarships and grants at its annual “Live Your Dream” Soroptimist Awards Gala (S.W.A.G.) to be held Saturday, February 19th from 11 am to 1 pm at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista.

Three local college students from Vista, San Marcos and Escondido will receive $5,000 cash awards each. All three are single mothers who have overcome enormous obstacles and are trying to better their lives and the lives of their children. In addition, two women pursuing graduate degrees will each receive a $5,000 scholarships from The Club’s Charitable Foundation.

The Oscar-themed luncheon will include Entertainment, Lunch, a Dessert Dash and Gift Basket Raffle.

Tickets are $35 per person, which includes lunch and beverage. Tickets are available for purchase online at soroptimistvista.org or by calling Gala Chair Pat Origlieri at 760-941-4142.

ABOUT SOROPTIMISTS OF VISTA:

Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland (SI Vista/NCI) was chartered on March 23, 1953. We are a dynamic group of professional business women who seek to make a difference in our community through offering scholarships and grants to local charities and by raising awareness and educating the public about issues affecting women and girls, such as domestic violence and human trafficking. Funds are raised through our annual salad luncheon for the public, Scrip, and other group and personal fundraising projects. The club meets on the first Friday of each month at ServPro of Carlsbad in Vista, and third Friday of each month at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. For more information see soroptimistvista.org or email sivistanorthcountyinland@soroptimist.net or call Thoralinda Soyland at 760-809-8146.

For over 60 years, we have been committed to protecting the environment, education in the fields of health, economic and social development, leadership development, fellowship and diversity

Contact: jackiepiro@gmail.com (Jackie Piro Huyck) or Pat Origlieri (760-941-4142)