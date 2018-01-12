Soroptimist of Vista NCI To Hold 12th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk

Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland to

Hold 12th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on Saturday, January 20, 2018

VISTA, California, January 2018—Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland invites citizens in North County San Diego to attend our 12th annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day Walk, to be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Vista. The walk is one mile round trip, rain or shine. Club members and interested citizens will gather at 1 pm at Vista’s Wave Waterpark (located at 101 Wave Drive in Vista) to hear brief announcements and speakers, including Jaimee Johnson, Peer Counselor, North County Lifeline’s Project Life, and Masayo Halpin, retired FBI Special Agent, Human Trafficking, Portland, Oregon. “Stop Human Trafficking” signs will be available for all participants, plus a limited number of t-shirts. There will be an information table at the Wave Waterpark throughout the event for attendees to find out more about how they can help us recognize and fight this form of modern day slavery that is happening in our own communities, hidden in plain sight.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and similar events are being held throughout the county.