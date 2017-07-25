Soroptimist of Vista – Good News, Bad News

Compiled by Cherie Wilson, SI Vista & North County Inland
- Congratulations and thank you to the women who put their careers on the line to accuse the head of a venture capital firm of sexual harassment. Justin Caldbeck, co-founder of Binary Capital, a small San Francisco venture firm resigned following a published report with details of accusations of harassment from multiple female entrepreneurs. We hope the resignation signals a change in this male-dominated culture.
- Congratulations to Kristian Krugman and Rayanne Mustafa, two San Diego State University students who created a business plan to recycle restaurant discarded food -good food thrown away at the end of the day – and make it into protein bars and other edibles. For this they won the Youth Innovation Challenge and $5,000 Canadian dollars.
- Congratulations Marie Smith from Oceanside for being selected as the Young Marines National Adult Volunteer of the Year Award. She mentors and teaches youths in the non-profit leadership program.
- Shelby Wray, of Steele Canyon High, was named the SDU Academic Athlete of the Year. In addition to being selected All-Academic Team Captain for Girls in Soccer, she also maintains a 4.48 GPA.
- Way To Go Harriett Thompson, the oldest woman (94 y.o.) to compete and finish the San Diego Half Marathon (13.1 miles)!
- Jack Henry Doshay (24 y. o.) received a 10-year, 4 months prison sentence and would have to serve 85% of the time and register as a sex offender, for attacking a 7-year old outside an elementary school 2 years ago.
- Thank you to the Palomar College wood-working class for re-building the kitchen for the non-profit “Generate Hope”, which houses survivors of sexual exploitation.
- The Marine Corps, one of the armed forces who have been involved in a huge sexual harassment scandal, now requires that commanders submit anyone who has been involved in a substantiated case for review for separation from the service the FIRST time they are caught. HURRAY!!!
- Good for you, Abraxas High School in Poway, for having an all-girl construction class that includes plumbing, carpentry, assembly measurement & tool usage. They just finished their first project, cutting and assembling pipe for a hydroponic garden. GO GIRLS!!!
- After checking with 8 million customers during 2016, Fidelity Investments found that women did better than men by an average of .4 percentage points in their investments!
- Thank You to Lesley and David Cohn, from the Cohn Restaurant Group, has just opened Libertad Taco a la Brasa in Hillcrest, the first restaurant where 100% of its proceeds go to charity!
- Congratulations to Patty Jenkins, who directed the film ‘Wonder Woman’. The film is the biggest blockbuster ever directed by a woman. Female directors accounted for 7% of the 250 top-grossing movies in North America in 2016. Hopefully, this success will break the glass ceiling for female movie directors!
- Congratulations Ananya Vinay, a 12 year-old student from Fugman Elementary School in Fresno, for winning the CA State Spelling Bee for the third year in a row!!!
- Congratulations Julie Hernandez from the Oceanside Boys and Girls Club, who was named 2017 California Youth of the Year!!!
- The Marines have put out some good recruiting ads to attract women. But due to the many incidents of sexual harassment, rape, hazing and discrimination, many are wondering if this is an attempt to “change the subject” after the latest “nude photo” scandal. We are hopeful that this is not the reason and that it is an effort to bring out the Corps values and their commitment to the full role of women in the Marines!
- After having their visas application denied twice to enter the US and an international backlash about the decision, six high school girls from Afghanistan and their chaperone were finally allowed to come to the U. S. to participate in an international robotics competition. The girls were jubilant!
BAD NEWS
- Bad news followed by good news! A group of 20 men and women (9 from Southern CA), have been arrested for participating in a large-scale international sex trafficking ring that recruited women from Thailand with promises of a better life in the U.S. and then were required to work as prostitutes. The group had operated in various cities/states from 2009 to May 2017.
- Young American women are poorer than their mothers and grandmothers were when they were the same age. Social researchers have used earning capacity, education, health, etc. to calculate the change. Baby Boomers (1946-1964)saw their well-being increase by 66% over their WW II counterparts. Generation X (1965-1981) experienced a 2% gain in well-being relative to Baby Boomers. Improvements began stagnating during the mid-1990’s for the Millennials. For more information go to the LA Times 6/20/17 Young Women Losing Ground, by Ann Simmons.
- The U.S. State Department reported on their assessment of global efforts to end human trafficking, that China dropped to the lowest tier of its ranking of the world’s worst offenders, for allowing modern day slavery to thrive in their country.
- As Afghanistan slides back into chaos, as aid dwindles, 30 women’s shelters started in 2001 may need to be closed. This will leave the women living in the shelters at the mercy of abusive husbands and male relatives.
- Silicon Valley may be dealing with the problem of sexism – sexual harassment, discrimination – as the result of incidents which have resulted in apologies and resignations of some companies’ big shots. In the male-dominated tech and venture capital industry the same issues of discrimination have been downplayed. For information go to the SDUT, 7/5/17, Silicon Valley’s Problem with Sexism … by Barbara Ortutay.
- The Navy is investigating accusations of rape, groping and inappropriate relationship in San Diego. In a 2016 survey for active duty troops, 4.3 % of female service members and .6 % of men reported they were sexually assaulted in 2015.
- An assistant pastor from North Coast Calvary Church in Carlsbad, Matt Tague, has been charged with 14 separate counts of child molestation under duress for molesting a 13-year old girl, who was also a relative, for the past year. If convicted, he can be sent to prison for 100 years. And, of course, Tague has been fired.
- There’s a cartoon in the SDUT dated 6/12/17 portraying Wonder Woman on the left with the caption “Wonder Woman” Opened to $100.5 million and on the right, a picture of a woman in an office setting captioned “Working Woman” Opened to 78 cents on the dollar.