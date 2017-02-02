Soroptimist SWAG Women’s Award Gala

Purchase tickets online at soroptimistvista.org

The Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women (formerly the Soroptimist Women’s Opportunity Awards) provides women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families with the financial resources to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. Recipients can use the award for tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education-related expense. Each year, more than $1.6 million is provided in cash grants to women in need. Since the program’s inception in 1972, approximately $30 million has helped tens of thousands of women achieve their dreams of a better life for themselves and their families—leading to stronger communities, nations and the world.

The Live Your Dream Award starts at the club level where award amounts vary. Soroptimist International of Vista will provide a monetary award of an amount yet to be determined. Club-level recipients then become eligible for region-level awards granted in each of Soroptimist’s 28 regions. The first-place region recipients then become candidates for one of three $10,000 finalist awards.

ABOUT SOROPTIMISTS OF VISTA– Soroptimist of Vista and North County Inland (SI-Vista/NCI) was chartered in Vista on March 23, 1953. The Club recently changed its name to include “North County Inland”, reflecting its wider membership base.

We are a dynamic group of professional business women in Vista, San Marcos, Escondido and Fallbrook who seek to make a difference in our communities through offering scholarships and grants to local charities and by raising awareness and educating the public about issues affecting women and girls, such as domestic violence and human trafficking. Funds are raised through our annual salad luncheon for the public, Scrip, and other group and personal projects.

For 63 years in service, we have been committed to helping women and girls, protecting the environment, education in the fields of health, economic and social development, leadership development, fellowship and diversity.