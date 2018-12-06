Soroptimist Seeking Sponsors for Live Your Dream Gala

Vista, California, December 2018—Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland is seeking sponsors for its signature event of the year: the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards Dinner Gala to be held March 23, 2019 at the Vista Optimist Club, 600 Optimist Way, Vista. “We will be presenting our Live Your Dream education and training awards,” said Gala co-chair Paula Nix. “Recipients are all single head-of-household women who have overcome enormous obstacles and are enrolled in college or training programs in their quest to improve their lives and the lives of their families,” she explained. Gala sponsorships are available at $5,000, $3,000 and $1,500 level, and Table sponsorships are available for $800 per table. In addition, the club is seeking donations to its silent auction. “We’re looking for businesses and individuals to help us by donating things like gift cards, excursions, merchandise or money to allow us to buy auction items.” To donate, please contact Paula Nix at 760-500-0013, email soroptimistinternationalvista@gmail.com, or register online at bit.ly/2RFrvyC

For more info, see soroptimistvista.org.

ABOUT SOROPTIMISTS OF VISTA and NORTH COUNTY INLAND:... Soroptimist of Vista and North County Inland (SI-Vista/NCI) was chartered in Vista on March 23, 1953. We are a dynamic group of professional business women in Vista, San Marcos, Escondido and Fallbrook who seek to make a difference in our communities through offering scholarships and grants to local women and by raising awareness and educating the public about issues affecting women and girls, such as domestic violence and human trafficking. Funds are raised through our annual salad luncheon for the public, Scrip, and other group and personal projects. We also mentor young girls ages 14-17 through our “Dream It Be It” program in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Vista.

For over 65 years, we have been committed to helping women and girls locally, protecting the environment, education in the fields of health, economic and social development, leadership development, fellowship and diversity.

Contact: jackiepiro@gmail.com (Jackie Piro Huyck)