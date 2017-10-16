Soroptimist Seek Applicants for Cash Grants

Soroptimist International of Vista/North County Inland to Offer Cash Grant to Women Seeking Financial Assistance For Educational or Training Expenses

October 13, 2017 – VISTA, CA— Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. Applications are available at the Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland (SIVNCI) website, www.soroptimistvista.org, or by contacting Aleta Dirdo, ajdirdo@gmail.com. The application deadline is November 15.

The SIVNCI club will provide a cash grant of an amount yet to be determined to its award recipient, who will then advance to the Soroptimist Desert Coast Region level, where recipients could receive up to an additional $5,000. The program culminates with three finalist $10,000 awards.

For its 2016-2017 fiscal year, SIVNCI awarded $5,000 grants apiece to three local college students.

Recipients can use the Live Your Dream Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education-related expense.

The Live Your Dream Award provides more than $1.6 million in cash grants to head-of-household women in need each year. Since the program’s inception in 1972, approximately $30 million has helped tens of thousands of women achieve their dreams of a better life for themselves and their families. A study conducted by The Fels Institute of Government, a research and consulting organization based at the University of Pennsylvania, confirmed the efficacy and impact of this program. It improves the recipients’ quality of life; builds their confidence; strengthens their self-determination and makes them want to, in turn, help others. Helping women in this way has the demonstrated effect of leading to stronger communities, nations and the world.

Founded in 1953, the SIVNCI club is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. SIVNCI members join with almost 80,000 Soroptimists in about 120 countries and territories to contribute time and financial support to community-based projects benefiting women and girls. Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.org—an online community offering offline volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls.

For more information about how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit www.soroptimist.org.