 Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland Installs 2017-2018 Officers 

By   /  November 13, 2017  /  No Comments

(L-R): Cherie Wilson and Sherry Luz, Directors, Judy Gregorie, Secretary, Assly Sayyar, President-Elect, Lani Beltrano and Thoralinda Soyland, Co-Presidents, Aleta Dirdo, Assistant Treasurer, and Runa Gunnars, Director. Not pictured: Pat Origlieri (Treasurer).

Soroptimist International is a worldwide volunteer service organization for business and professional women, working to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities and throughout the world. The local club meets the first and third Friday each month for luncheon at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista. Visit soroptimistvista.org.

