Soroptimist International of Vista North County Inland 65th Installation of Officers was held on Saturday, June 24th at Vista Valley Country Club.

The clubs new officers include:

OFFICERS 2017-2018

Lani Beltrano and Thora Soyland, Co-Presidents – Assly Sayyar, President-Elect – Judy Gregorie, Secretary – Pat Origlieri, Treasurer – Aleta Dirdo, Assistant Treasurer

DIRECTORS:

Runa Gunnars, PROGRAMS – Cherie Wilson and Melinda Jarrell, FUNDRAISING – Sherry Luz, MEMBERSHIP – Catherine Manis, PUBLIC AWARENESS

DELEGATES:

Lani Beltrano, (as a Co-President of the Club) – Eden Weinberger, One Year – Sherry Luz, One Year Alternate – Thora Soyland, Two Year – Dee Dee Timmons, Two Year Alternate