Soroptimist International of Vista North County Inland 65th Installation of Officers

Soroptimist International of Vista North County Inland 65th Installation of Officers was held on Saturday, June 24th at Vista Valley Country Club.

Newly elected officers L-R: Kaye Van Nevel, Allison Mtezler (for Aleta Dirdo) Pat Origileri, Judy Gregorie, Assly Sayyar, Lani Beltrano, and Thora Soyland

The clubs new officers include:

OFFICERS 2017-2018
Lani Beltrano and Thora Soyland, Co-Presidents – Assly Sayyar, President-Elect – Judy Gregorie, Secretary – Pat Origlieri, Treasurer – Aleta Dirdo, Assistant Treasurer

DIRECTORS:
Runa Gunnars, PROGRAMS – Cherie Wilson and Melinda Jarrell, FUNDRAISING – Sherry Luz, MEMBERSHIP – Catherine Manis, PUBLIC AWARENESS

DELEGATES:
Lani Beltrano, (as a Co-President of the Club) – Eden Weinberger, One Year – Sherry Luz, One Year Alternate – Thora Soyland, Two Year – Dee Dee Timmons, Two Year Alternate

