Soroptimist International of Vista And North County Inland News

DREAM IT BE IT — Our first “Dream It Be It” session in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Vista….helping girls gain the tools for success starts with imagining their future.

More sessions on how to define goals and overcome obstacles to come…we love working with these amazing kids! SMART Girls at VIDA today making Dream Boards. The girls want to travel to Europe, Japan and around the US, many want to learn a language, or improve their ASL skills. We wanted to be teachers, writers, actors, singers, athletes, a zoologist, a chef, and more. Thanks for a fun and meaningful afternoon Soroptimist of Vista and North County Inland!

Thursday, Nov. 1 from 12 noon to 1 pm Dream It Be It Committee met at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista, 410 W California Ave, Vista.

Attending were Assly, Ellen and Jackie. Plans are now in place for the next DIBI session on Thursday, November 8th from 1 – 3 pm at

Madison Middle School. We’ll be working with the girls on “Creating Achievable Goals” with some fun activities. http://www.soroptimistvista.org

Soroptimists International of Vista and North County participated in the Pride of Lions Club annual bowling fundraiser at the Surf Bowling Alley. Sherry Luz, Jennifer Luz Olson and Lani Beltrano wore Soroptimist shirts and were asked questions regarding the Soroptimists. Eleanor Hutchins from the Pride of Lions Club organized the event. It was definitely a collective impact of Soroptimists and Lions working together for our community.

Our social event in October was arranged by Lani Beltrano, and was a private folk concert by singer/ songwriter George Mann hosted by Lani’s friends Tammy and Steve at their home in Fallbrook, “El Refugio.” The event included food and drinks aplenty. Tammy and Steve occupy the property part-time and rent it out for family reunions when they are away. It’s spectacular…terrific views, 7 fully furnished huge bedrooms, game room, movie theater, amazing pool and waterslide, massive great room, open kitchen/eating area and comfortably sleeps 24 people! And, because they are a musical family, a piano! See it at fallbrookvacationrental.com

About SI-Vista is part of an international women’s service organization whose mission is to improve the lives of women and girls. Our Club has been in continuous existence since we were first chartered in March of 1953. SI Vista is part of the Desert Coast Region. Soroptimist International now has four federations with over 95,000 members in 125 countries throughout the world.