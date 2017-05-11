Soroptimist To Host “Wine, Music and Art”

VISTA, California, May 2017–Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will hold a “Wine, Music and Art” fundraiser from 5 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, June 10th at a private home in Oceanside. Funds raised will support scholarships for the club’s Live Your Dream Award winners, Human Trafficking Awareness and other programs that empower and educate women and girls. Tickets are $25 and includes a glass of wine, a hearty appetizer, sodas, lemonade and iced tea. Also available will be a variety of wines and appetizers for a donation of $5 each. (Beer drinkers can substitute beer for wine.) Limited seating, so reserve now.

Music by RETRO G.A.S. Gordon Stone (guitar), Al Pappalardo (keyboard/vocals), Steve Wilson (drums). Anyone wanting to jam with the band is encouraged to bring their instrument.

For more information, call Cherie Wilson at 760-213-2570.