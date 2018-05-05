Soprano Priti Gandhi Returns For A Special Mothers’s Day Experience

Escondido, Ca. – May 2018- Soprano Priti Gandhi will be performing alongside pianist and friend Ines Irawati to perform classical selections as part of our Intimate Classics series at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 4pm!

A native of Mumbai, India, Priti Gandhi has been praised by the New York Times for her “creamy sound and agile coloratura” while Opera Pulse recently described her voice as a “sparkling soprano.” Mexico City’s Revista Pro Opera hailed her as “an ascending presence in American theatres,” while the American Record Guide calls her “excellent.”

Ms. Gandhi’s career includes performances with the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, New York City Opera, San Francisco Opera, Los Angeles Opera, San Diego Opera, and the Estates Theatre in Prague.

We are also offering a Mother’s Day experience, called Pastries with Priti. For $30, you can have pastries and other hors d’oeuvres, and meet with Priti Ghandi herself before the show! Your $30 ticket includes the special event and a ticket to the show.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the event, please visit http://artcenter.org/event/pritti-gandhi/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido.