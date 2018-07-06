Sophie’s Kensington Gallery Presents What She Said

SAN DIEGO, CA – St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) will present What She Said, a look at the lives of women as captured by artists with developmental disabilities, at Sophie’s Kensington Gallery (4168 Adams Avenue). The show will run from July 7th – July 28th, with a public reception on July 7th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Pulled from the archives of artwork at Sophie’s Gallery, this multi-media show features mosaics, mixed media, paintings, monoprints and watercolors that are inspired by famous Hollywood actresses, TV personalities, models, mothers and even Greek goddesses. This diverse collection is colorful and light-hearted in its representations of women.

This exhibit will also feature ephemeral abstract landscapes by guest artist, Mona Ray. Ray creates evocative, gestural landscapes in a semi-abstract style that are inspired by the world around her—the light in the sky, the color of the sea, the pattern of a cliff. Working with acrylic paint, collage and a variety of mark-making tools, her imagery reflects the scenery of Southern California in a fresh, spontaneous style. Ray is a life-long painter who has shown art in San Diego and Los Angeles galleries and alternative art spaces.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center serves more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.