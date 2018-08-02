Sophie’s Kensington Gallery Presents Re-Dress

SAN DIEGO, CA – St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) will present Re-Dress, an installation of dresses and other art works by MIRA Group, at Sophie’s Kensington Gallery (4168 Adams Avenue). The show will run from August 4th – August 25th, with a public reception on August 11thfrom 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to decorate a collaborative dress with materials during the reception. The finished piece will become part of the installation of dress-inspired art.

The MIRA Group is a collective group of women artists seeking inspiration, collaboration and camaraderie. As artists, they express themselves individually through diverse media; however, it is with one voice that they celebrate and elevate feminine iconography, transforming symbology into a substance of presence.

Re-Dress is the first public showcase of artists Ana Perez Amezcua, Frances Camaccio, Claudia Fernety, Johanna Hansen, Teresa Mill, Elizabeth Piña, Rebecca Romani, Eva Sandoval, Lupita Shahbazi and Ollie Zinn as MIRA Group.

Sophie’s Gallery also features a collection of pencil drawings by Maevis Hutson. Hutson has a passion for dresses and fashion, which she draws in great detail using graphite and colored pencils. With a special interest in ball gowns and period pieces, she often researches online and collects the print outs in a notebook for future reference.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center serves more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.