Sophie’s Kensington Gallery Presents Clay Expressions

8th Annual Student Showcase Featuring the Hoover High School Ceramic Department & Ceramic Artists from St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center

SAN DIEGO, CA – St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) will present its 8th Annual Student Showcase, Clay Expressions, at Sophie’s Kensington Gallery (4168 Adams Avenue). The show will run from May 11th – May 26th, with a public reception at Sophie’s Kensington Galley on May 11th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Clay Expressions is a collaborative show featuring the Hoover High School Ceramic Department and ceramic artists from SMSC. This annual exhibit offers high school students a chance to display their artwork in a community setting.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center students based their projects on pop culture’s iconic Chia Pet. Students started by drawing self-portraits and then laid clay over their sketches and dug into the surface of the clay to outline their faces. Students also constructed and added additional clay elements to define their features. Their finished planters are a whimsical play on the famous Chia Pet.

Hoover High ceramic students created cultural masks after studying curriculum on culture, identity and the history of mask making. Inspired to represent a culture of interest, students began with drawing sketches of their masks and learning skills and techniques specific to hand-building with clay. The masks are an exploration of identity, with many cultures represented in the finished products.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center serves more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.

Hoover High School is committed to preparing students for college and career by focusing on the development of skills and habits-of-mind that will serve them well beyond high school. Hoover High promotes a growth mindset, believing that their students can do anything, provided they are willing to put in the effort, not give up and learn from their mistakes.