Sophie’s Gallery Presents “Secret Worlds”

The will showcase Sophie’s Gallery artists with developmental disabilities in a show titled Secret Worlds that explores their creativity and imagination through a collection of cat art in a variety of media. The show runs June 1 – August 31, 2017, at the San Diego County Library Alpine Branch located at 1752 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine, CA 91901. On Friday, June 9 there will be a public reception for the artists from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. in the library’s teen area and on Tuesday, June 20 Mark Rimland will read and sign his book during the monthly Local Heroes Storytime: an event held for children starting at 10:30 a.m.

Secret Worlds will focus on the original artwork of Mark Rimland from The Secret Night World of Cats, a collection of work that has only been exhibited once before. The children’s book written by his sister Helen Landalf and illustrated by Mark Rimland received a 1998 National Parent Publishing Honors Award. Mark worked on the watercolor and digital images for the book for over a year before bringing to life the story of a young girl searching for her missing cat in gardens, alleyways, forests and jungles, entering a secret night world filled with fantastical felines.

