Sophie’s Gallery & Gift Shop Presents Wings & Snow

A Show Celebrating the Holidays & Seasonal Mosaic Artwork

EL CAJON, CA – St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) will present Wings & Snow, the 2018 holiday gallery celebrating the winter season and Sophie’s artists at Sophie’s Gallery and Gift Shop, located at 109 Rea Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020. The gallery will be displayed from December 7-29, 2018, and a public reception will be held at Sophie’s Gallery and Gift Shop on December 7, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wings & Snow will include a collection of mosaic angels and trees made by Sophie’s artists for SMSC’s annual celebration of the holiday season. The plaques are painted with shabby-chic pastel colors and the angel’s wings decorated with a variety of tiles, glass, gemstones and other found objects. The mosaic department is a strong and popular program with Sophie’s dedicated artists who specialize their talents in this hands-on medium.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center serves more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.

Sophie’s Gallery is an art gallery that illustrates the work of many talented individuals of St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center. Inside the gallery is a collection of artworks made by SMSC’s students and has a variety of creative works from jewelry, paintings, cards, etc. The gallery, which is also a gift shop, allows SMSC students to showcase their work, earn a paycheck from sales of their artwork, while also raising funds for many of the programs at SMSC.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization in El Cajon, CA, educates and empowers individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Founded in 1966 by the Society of the Sacred Heart, the Center first focused on pre-school children with developmental disabilities. When public schools began to assume that role in the early 1970s, SMSC shifted its focus to adults with developmental disabilities. Today, SMSC provides work training and social experiences that encourage students to become well-rounded, contributing members of the greater community. The Center also strives to educate the community about the realities of developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy. It employs over 120 staff members and is served by more than 150 dedicated volunteers. A fleet of some 45 paratransit vans and buses transports students between home, campus, and work sites, five days a week. For more information, visit www.stmsc.org.