Sombrero Wearing Avocado is a Great Place for Food!

Unknown Eater. .. They say signage gets attention, the new Mexican restaurant that I tried definitely knows how to be creative. Aguacates is the name here but what most surprised me was the avocado wearing a sombrero; you can’t miss it! I arrived seeing the menu on the outside of the building where you can also order. There is lots to choose from and all under $10! I love the sound of that! The first time that I went I got a camaron taco which was a bit more expensive than the rest; it seems that seafood is like that wherever you go. On another note, it was not something that I usually get when I think of tacos which is more for me like beef. I was invited inside where I took a look around.

The green walls definitely spoke of the avocado name where it was contrasted with the red tables which were more of the bench style seats. This place could accommodate more than enough people. There were some scuffed up tables to the side by the windows which had seen their wear and tear. They even had a flat screen which was playing some morning style TV shows in Spanish. I sat down for a short period when the taco came out and was delighted that it was bigger than some other tacos that I had eaten before. The flavor was nice with the bite of tangy cheese and the tomato sauce mixed with the briny shrimp flavor. Surprisingly, it filled me up for such a small dish. That was not all that I ordered as I went for a ranchero plate. This was for the big boys! It came out with several thin slices of steak topped with caramelized onions and tender tomatoes. On the side was some guacamole and beans: the same type that you would see at any Mexican place. Flavor was amazing! The tomatoes and onions really melted together on the savory slices of beef where the guacamole offered the saltiness that you needed. A bonus was the four tortillas that you get to the side which were freshly made; I inhaled the corn which always smells great! “I am definitely coming back here!”, I thought as I left with a meal that kept me full for the rest of the day.

North Santa Fe has some great places and offers a taste of Mexico right here in our City of Vista. No matter what side of Vista you are on, you know that you can experience a new culture with these small businesses who are just as eager to serve.

Aguacates Mexican Food, 435 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084

Open 7 days a week from 7 am to 11 pm

Website: http://aguacatesmexicanfood.com/