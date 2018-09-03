Solutions for Change Making a Difference in People’s Lives

TR Robertson — In 1999, Chris and Tammy Megison experienced first-hand the plight homeless family’s experienced when they spoke with a young girl, her baby sister and their mother who were sleeping in an emergency shelter. As numerous other families entered the shelter, the Megison’s realized simply providing a place for homeless families to sleep the night was not the answer to the growing problem. The Megison’s had prior experience developing and directing work and housing programs assisting homeless men obtain jobs and support their families. This program would grow into the successful organization known as Solutions for Change that has helped over 850 families and 2,200 children change their lives and their future.

Solutions for Change employs a completely different approach to solving family homelessness. Families who enter into the program first enter into a 1,000 day “full engagement leadership development academy” called Solutions University. The Megison’s feel homeless family’s fall into what they call “the churn”, spinning in and out of one facility and never fully solving what brought them into the situation they find themselves in. In the United States alone, 500,000 children are caught in the endless cycle of a system only providing a Band-Aid fix. The Solutions University program assists families with housing, workforce development, physical health, mental health, life and job skills and youth programs. The program features a 1-3 month referred to as New Beginnings, followed by a 500 day session called Solutions for Living and ending with a 500 day Solutions for Life.

While in the University program, individuals come to understand and follow the core values of Solutions for Change. These values include Integrity of Purpose, Self-Reliance, Positive Attitude, Spiritual Call to Action, Accountability, Commitment to Affect Change and Meaningful Involvement. As family’s move out of the University program they move into affordable housing communities where they will invest time and energy in the community they are part of and in Solutions Enterprises they learn career training techniques. Many of the people in this part of the program work at Solutions Farms, growing organic produce sold to local schools.

Solutions now operates in five North County cities – Carlsbad, Oceanside, San Marcos, Escondido and Vista. Over 200 families are currently involved in the Solutions program with another 400 families on a waiting list. At the Vista site there are 33 units for transitional housing with shared kitchens. Solutions continues to grow, soon adding 33 affordable homes in Oceanside to go with the 33 existing homes in Escondido and 9 homes in Fallbrook.

The Solutions Farm is a Social Enterprise Aquaponics Farm located on La Rueda Drive in Vista. The 25,000 square foot facility provides a job training classroom while providing organic produce for the region. The Farm started in 2012 and is currently a state-of-the-art aquaponics farm and the first organically certified aquaponics farm in the state. The Farm currently grows over 100,000 pounds of organically grown Romaine, Spring Mix and Specialty Greens & Herbs. Solutions Farms uses 95% less water than traditional farming. The Farm also provides training and jobs for parents of once homeless families.

Running any organization the size of Solutions for Change takes a great deal of not only time and effort, but also funds. To help with this, Solutions for Change will be sponsoring a fundraiser called “An Evening to Remember” featuring legendary sports icons. The Gala will be held on Saturday, September 22nd at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa. Featured speakers will include eight-time Pro-Bowler and two-time Super Bowl Champion Deion Sanders, former Navy SEAL and NFL football player Clint Bruce and NFL Hall of Fame receiver and former Congressman Steve Largent. Along with a great meal there will be a live and a silent auction. Individual tickets are available for $375 and table sponsorships are available as well. For more information go to www.solutionsforchange.org/etr2018 or call Patty Johnson at 760-941-6545, ext. 332.

More information on this event will run next week.