Solutions Farms Hosts Grand Re-Opening After Major Expansion

Grand Re-Opening Event will host elected officials, school superintendents and major donors

WHO: Solutions Farms, the organic farm that provides work experience to formerly-homeless families and fresh produce to over 50,000 North County students

WHEN: Friday, March 17, from 10:00 – 11:30 am

WHERE: Solutions Farms – 924 La Rueda Drive – Vista, CA 92084

WHAT: On March 17th, approximately 75 guests, including elected officials and major donors, will celebrate the Grand Re-Opening of Solutions Farms, which has undergone a million dollar expansion project. The event will include a ribbon cutting, tours, award presentations, and sample salads.

Contact: Megan Powers mpowers@solutionsforchange.org | (760)-941-6545 ext.324

About Solutions Farms… Solutions Farms grows nutritious produce using a system known as aquaponics – a nutrient-rich, soilless system that uses fish in lieu of traditional chemical fertilizers. When aquaponics is combined with a controlled-environment greenhouse, premium quality crops can be grown on a year-round basis without the use of pesticides. As a replicable, environmentally friendly model, Solutions Farms was designed to provide nutritious organic produce to the San Diego Community and to serve as an on-the-job training opportunity for formerly homeless families. The farm also provides a unique learning space and much-needed educational opportunities for the community – most notably for children in our region’s elementary and middle schools. Learn more at www.solutionsfarms.org.

About Solutions for Change …The mission of Solutions for Change, Inc. is to solve family homelessness – one family, one community at a time. With this goal, Solutions has pioneered an innovative and sustainable solution for homeless families in our community – an effort that has led more than 800 families and 2,000 children out of homelessness since 1999. Learn more at www.solutionsforchange.org