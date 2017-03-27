Solutions for Change Recognizes Formerly-Homeless Program Graduates

Honoring the success of formerly-homeless families who have transformed their lives. Family members, community leaders, and members of the Solutions board and leadership team will join in celebrating the formerly-homeless parents who have now obtained safe housing, self-reliance, and a healthy future for their families. On Thursday, March 30, from 6:30 – 8:00 pm at Vista Civic Center, Morris B. Vance Community Room, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista.

Before coming to Solutions for Change, the graduating adults and their children were living in their cars, temporarily with friends, or in short-term shelters. Since arriving at Solutions, they have undertaken an intensive program designed to give them access to the skills, knowledge and resources they need to permanently solve their homelessness.

About Solutions for Change…The mission of Solutions for Change, Inc. is to solve family homelessness – one family, one community at a time. With this goal, Solutions has pioneered an innovative and sustainable solution for homeless families in our community – an effort that has led more than 850 families and 2,200 children out of homelessness since 1999. Learn more at www.solutionsforchange.org.

mpowers@solutionsforchange.org – Phone: 7609416545