Solutions for Change Hires Director of Strategic Advancement

Solutions for Change announced today that Paul Webster has joined the organization as the Director of Strategic Advancement. Paul’s work history includes more than twelve years of serving in the United States House of Representatives as a legislative and issues manager for several Members of Congress. He has served in the California State Legislature as the District Director for an Assembly Member and Senator. Paul was the Vice President of Public Policy for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce representing the business and policy interests of regional business leaders.

Paul is passionate about finding solutions to the problems of society. His experience includes working to prevent HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa, addressing adolescent health risks, improving workforce development opportunities, and promoting career technical education in California schools. He brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to advance Solutions for Change’s approach to permanently solving homelessness. Chris Megison, President & CEO of Solutions shares, “Paul brings a depth of knowledge and a unique understanding of the issues that match up well with our trailblazing social enterprise spirit.”

Paul joins the Solutions team to lead their newly-formed education, advocacy and replication enterprise called, Solutions Institute. He shares, “Solutions for Change has an award-winning, replicable model to solve family homelessness. I’m here to share our expertise with other communities so that more families have a permanent place to call home.” Paul can be reached at pwebster@solutionsforchange.org or (760) 295-6545 ext. 325.

About Solutions for Change

The mission of Solutions for Change, Inc. is to solve family homelessness – one family, one community at a time. With this goal, Solutions has pioneered an innovative and sustainable solution for homeless families in our community – an effort that has led more than 800 families and 2,000 children out of homelessness since 1999. Learn more at www.solutionsforchange.org or mpowers@solutionsforchange.org | (760)-941-6545 ext.324