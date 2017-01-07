Solutions for Change Applauds Carson Pick for HUD Secretary

Vista, CA — Solutions for Change, a community-based program in Vista, CA that solves homelessness for families and children, supports the nomination of Dr. Ben Carson for Secretary of the Department for Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“Dr. Carson is a friend of Solutions for Change,” said Cofounder and CEO Chris Megison. “He was the keynote speaker for our 2014 Evening to Remember gala where he connected to our vision of addressing deep poverty and solving family homelessness through our innovative social purpose enterprise model,” said Megison.

Solutions for Change permanently solves homelessness for families and children by equipping parents with the skills, resources, and knowledge necessary to never be homeless again. Its 1000- day Solutions University transforms the homeless from consuming the public good to becoming the public good.

“The families we help come from the deepest depth of poverty in our nation; homeless, addicted, isolated and fully dependent on the taxpayer. They leave with jobs, permanent places to live, thousands of dollars in savings, and the skills and resiliency to lead themselves and their families, and be leaders in their communities,” said Megison. “Dr. Carson understands our model and that personal responsibility and government dependency are often at opposite ends of the spectrum. We are confident that he can make important changes in HUD to help permanently solve homelessness and end government programs that exist to demonstrate compassion and impressive statistics, but often leave needy families in deep poverty.”

He added, “Currently, HUD policy focuses on creating dependency and minimizing economic independence. Its programs actively encourage enrollment for the homeless in as many government benefit programs as possible. The Solutions for Change approach is to end dependence on government programs so that the homeless become assets, not liabilities to the community.”

“Carson also understands the inextricable link between substance abuse and homelessness. He shares our belief that you cannot solve homelessness without addressing addiction – which is completely contrary to existing HUD policy.”

Megison emphasized that Dr. Carson understands that government programs are not supposed to exist forever. He understands the importance of results-oriented programs meant to lift people out of deep poverty.

He said, “We believe his inexperience as a career bureaucrat will benefit HUD and the millions of people that are more interested in exiting poverty that maintaining government programs.”

About Solutions for Change … Solutions for Change is a social sector market disrupter. After abandoning the outdated shelter/services containment approach the organization pioneered the nation’s first leadership development academy for the homeless. This 1000 day intensive educational and employment retraining model takes dependent families in the deepest of poverty in America and solves their homelessness permanently. The effort has created generational transformation for over 2000 children in 800 families since 1999. Combined with its trailblazing social enterprises; a state of the art commercial aquaponics farm and its affordable housing developments, Solutions for Change has redesigned and reimagined what is possible for any community, anywhere. For additional information on Solutions for Change, please visit www.solutionsforchange.org.

Vista, CA — Solutions for Change, a community-based program in Vista, CA that solves homelessness for families and children, supports the nomination of Dr. Ben Carson for Secretary of the Department for Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“Dr. Carson is a friend of Solutions for Change,” said Cofounder and CEO Chris Megison. “He was the keynote speaker for our 2014 Evening to Remember gala where he connected to our vision of addressing deep poverty and solving family homelessness through our innovative social purpose enterprise model,” said Megison.

Solutions for Change permanently solves homelessness for families and children by equipping parents with the skills, resources, and knowledge necessary to never be homeless again. Its 1000- day Solutions University transforms the homeless from consuming the public good to becoming the public good.

“The families we help come from the deepest depth of poverty in our nation; homeless, addicted, isolated and fully dependent on the taxpayer. They leave with jobs, permanent places to live, thousands of dollars in savings, and the skills and resiliency to lead themselves and their families, and be leaders in their communities,” said Megison. “Dr. Carson understands our model and that personal responsibility and government dependency are often at opposite ends of the spectrum. We are confident that he can make important changes in HUD to help permanently solve homelessness and end government programs that exist to demonstrate compassion and impressive statistics, but often leave needy families in deep poverty.”

He added, “Currently, HUD policy focuses on creating dependency and minimizing economic independence. Its programs actively encourage enrollment for the homeless in as many government benefit programs as possible. The Solutions for Change approach is to end dependence on government programs so that the homeless become assets, not liabilities to the community.”

“Carson also understands the inextricable link between substance abuse and homelessness. He shares our belief that you cannot solve homelessness without addressing addiction – which is completely contrary to existing HUD policy.”

Megison emphasized that Dr. Carson understands that government programs are not supposed to exist forever. He understands the importance of results-oriented programs meant to lift people out of deep poverty.

He said, “We believe his inexperience as a career bureaucrat will benefit HUD and the millions of people that are more interested in exiting poverty that maintaining government programs.”

###

About Solutions for Change

Solutions for Change is a social sector market disrupter. After abandoning the outdated shelter/services containment approach the organization pioneered the nation’s first leadership development academy for the homeless. This 1000 day intensive educational and employment retraining model takes dependent families in the deepest of poverty in America and solves their homelessness permanently. The effort has created generational transformation for over 2000 children in 800 families since 1999. Combined with its trailblazing social enterprises; a state of the art commercial aquaponics farm and its affordable housing developments, Solutions for Change has redesigned and reimagined what is possible for any community, anywhere. For additional information on Solutions for Change, please visit www.solutionsforchange.org.