Solatube® Hosts Fourth Annual Block Party

Solatube® Fourth Annual Block Party

Invites the community to enjoy Daylight Appreciation Day

Vista, CA. (June 2018) — Solatube® International Inc., the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights and ventilation products, is holding its fourth annual block party on national Daylight Appreciation Day. The party is on June 21, the longest day of the year which is appropriate for a company that sells daylighting products. This is an annual celebration where the company opens its doors to the public.

Attendees can experience natural lighting examples throughout the building, see live product demonstrations, and go on tours of Solatube’s world-class manufacturing facility. The tour includes exclusive views of injection molding, metal fabrication, powder coating and lamination lines. Solatube will also offer free food, beverages, live music and raffle prizes. The block party is from 3 to 7 p.m. and is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. People can RSVP at www.tinyurl.com/SolatubeBlockParty.

“We are delighted to open the doors and invite the community in,” said Robert E. Westfall Jr., president of Solatube International. “It’s a chance for people to get to know us better.”

This year Solatube’s local retail division, recently rebranded Solatube Home, will be offering special on-site promotions on various items and introduces its newest service: skylight replacement. The retail division allows the multinational manufacturer a way to provide a customer-first experience to its local market.

Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light and celebrated its 25th Anniversary in 2016. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications, and it continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output, such as the award-winning high output SkyVault Series. Solatube recently introduced a Whole House Fan for homes – it’s part of the company’s ventilation division. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com or call 888-SOLATUBE.