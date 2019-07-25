Solatube Awarded a Solar Impulse “Efficient Solution” Label

VISTA, CA. (July,2019) — Solatube® International Inc., the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of Tubular Daylighting Devices (TDDs), is honored to announce Solatube TDDs are among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation.

Bridging the gap between ecology and economy, The Solar Impulse Foundation aims to select and promote worldwide 1,000 economically profitable solutions to protect the environment. This label is awarded to innovations that combine technical feasibility criteria, positive social and environmental impact and economic profitability.

“We are thrilled and honored the Solar Impulse Foundation awarded our Solatube Tubular Daylighting Devices its “Efficient Solutions” Label,” said Robert E. Westfall Jr., president of Solatube International. “This label recognizes all the effort and innovative development we have made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution.”

Widely recognized as the industry innovator, Solatube International, Inc., has earned acclaim around the globe for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with the power of daylight since 1991.

Cost-effective, energy-efficient and eco-friendly, a Solatube TDD harvests daylight at the rooftop, transfers it down a highly reflective tube (which bends up to 90 degrees and can be up to 70 feet or more long) and distributes it evenly into an interior space through a diffuser at the ceiling — on both sunny and cloudy days — with virtually no commissioning or maintenance.

Solatube is proud to offer the highest Light Transfer Efficiency (LTE), the most consistent Color Temperature Maintenance (CTM) and the best light-to-solar heat gain ratio of any daylighting system on the market.

Solatube TDDs also offer a significant reduction in energy consumption and a direct impact on the lifecycle of electric lighting and HVAC. Turning-off electric lights reduces heat that electric lights inject into building interiors and decreases kWh energy expense by reducing HVAC use to remove heat generated by electric light operation. In addition to energy savings, less HVAC use extends HVAC calendar life—thereby deferring the date of expensive HVAC equipment replacement.

Today, more than two million people have improved their homes with Solatube products, and millions more have enjoyed the benefits at department stores, schools, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities. Well-known Fortune 500 brands have enhanced their customers’ experiences while reducing their corporate energy costs by incorporating Solatube products into their stores.

About Solatube International…Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications, and it continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output, such as the award-winning high output SkyVault Series. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com