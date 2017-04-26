Softball| Cougars Set to Conclude Season at Cal State Dominguez Hills

Loading...
SAN MARCOS, CA. – The Cal State San Marcos softball team will conclude the 2017 season with a four-game California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) series at Cal State Dominguez Hills. The series will start with a doubleheader on Friday, April 28 at 1 p.m. and will conclude with two more games on Saturday at noon.

THE SCHEDULE
Games 45 & 46 – Friday, April 28 – 1 p.m.
Cal State San Marcos (9-35, 8-27 CCAA) at Cal State Dominguez Hills (7-42, 5-31 CCAA)

Games 47 & 48 – Saturday, April 29 – 12 p.m.
Cal State San Marcos at Cal State Dominguez Hills

