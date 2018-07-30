It’s happening Saturday, August 11th in San Marcos. We’ll be starting the party early before doors to the event open. Hunter Freeman will be grilling up food for you! Mark your calendars and • •we will see you there!!!!

SoCal Pro Wrestling Presents

• Hunter Freemans Redneck Bash – August 11th 2018

133 Newport Dr San Marcos, CA 92069 – SoCcal Pro Wrestling Training Facility

• SoCal Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

Andy Brown (c) vs. Dirty Doug w/ Everett Scott

• SoCal Pro Wrestling Golden State Championship

Ryan Kidd (c) vs. Cholo

Much more to be announced! www.SoCalProWrestling.com

MON – 10 am-9 pm, TUES – 5-9 pm, THURS 5-9 pm, Fri 10 am-5 pm

Questions please call: 760-845-6978

*** All tickets will be picked up day of event. ID required for pick up.

*** Tickets purchased in San Marcos Pre-Sale will receive a hard ticket. *** (Lost tickets will require a new ticket purchased)

* Any Remaining General Admission Adult Tickets available day of event will be $30 each.

* There will be no other additional pricing.