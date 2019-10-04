The Oceanside Fire Department invites all to its Open House on Saturday, October 19, 2019 between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Fire Station 7 located at 3350 Mission Avenue in Oceanside. This free, family-friendly event will include public safety presentations, a wide variety of vehicle displays, hands-on learning about fire equipment and prevention, and much more. Come meet your local firefighters!
Oceanside Fire Department Open House
- Published: 11 hours ago on October 3, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: October 3, 2019 @ 4:11 pm
- Filed Under: North County