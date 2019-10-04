Loading...
Oceanside Fire Department Open House

The Oceanside Fire Department invites all to its Open House on Saturday, October 19, 2019 between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Fire Station 7 located at 3350 Mission Avenue in Oceanside.  This free, family-friendly event will include public safety presentations, a wide variety of vehicle displays, hands-on learning about fire equipment and prevention, and much more.  Come meet your local firefighters! 

