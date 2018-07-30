The first Sunday concert of the month series at the Vista Library, 700 Eucalyptus, Vista is on Sunday, August 5 at 1:30 pm. Jerome Dawson, combines a blend of upbeat adult contemporary smooth jazz with favorites of rock, pop, funk ,reggae and R&B hits. Contact the Vista Library at 760.643.5100 for more information.
Smooth Jazz At The Vista Library Aug. 5
