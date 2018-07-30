Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Smooth Jazz At The Vista Library Aug. 5

Smooth Jazz At The Vista Library Aug. 5

By   /  July 30, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

The first Sunday concert of the month series at the Vista Library, 700 Eucalyptus, Vista is on Sunday, August 5 at 1:30 pm. Jerome Dawson, combines a blend of upbeat adult contemporary smooth jazz with favorites of rock, pop, funk ,reggae and R&B hits.  Contact the Vista Library at 760.643.5100 for more information.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on July 30, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 30, 2018 @ 11:50 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista’s Growing Craft Beer Scene Continues to Expand with the Grand Opening of Beach Grease Beer Company

Read More →