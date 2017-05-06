Smoldering Australians -Thomas Calabrese

Smoldering Australians

(Too Hot To Handle)

By

Thomas Calabrese

It was the summer of 1968 in South Vietnam and the stench of death and rotting garbage combined with the stifling humid heat to attack my sense of smell like a sapper squad on opium laced steroids. My Marine Corps infantry platoon was temporarily assigned to work with an Australian military unit in a search and destroy mission outside Chu Lai.

North Vietnamese regulars were filtering into the area and creating havoc with their well-planned attacks and deadly ambushes. I had seen some hard drinkers during my brief career in the Corps, but these Aussies were in a stratosphere all by themselves. They guzzled alcoholic beverages like thirsty horses drank water. I couldn’t figure out if they were functioning alcoholics or just had a super high tolerance for liquor.

For some unexplained reason or a supply anomaly, the Australians always had plenty of beer and a surplus of flamethrowers so it didn’t take a military strategist to develop a plan that best utilized both units’ strengths. The Marines would be the tip of the spear and thrust themselves into the heart of the enemy’s positions and the Aussies would then follow right behind us to destroy the tunnels and everything else of importance with a shroud of incendiary napalm.

We left our firebase just before sunrise and in keeping with their tradition, the Aussies toasted our mission with their customary can of Foster Lager. I later found out that the average Australian soldier in Vietnam was issued five cans of beer a day and from my personal observations I would say that was an extremely conservative estimate.

We came under heavy fire about two clicks from the village, and Platoon Commander, Lt. Gary Garrison radioed in for smoke from the mortar platoon to obscure our position and future movements.

“How come we’re not calling in High Explosives?” Sergeant Myers asked.

“We don’t know how many civilians are in there,” Lt. Garrison snapped back, “Move out!”

The smoke was thick and while it shielded us from view from the North Vietnam soldiers, it also prohibited us from seeing our adversaries. The smoke was drifting away on a gentle breeze as we made our way into the village and from that point forward, it was face to face and hand to hand with Mister Victor Charlie. At any given movement, an enemy soldier would pop out of a thatched hut or fighting hole and fire off a burst or lob a grenade in our direction so we kept our heads on a swivel and our fingers coiled around our triggers.

In war, the concept of time is a contradictory element of existence to a combat Marine. It has the unique transformational ability to stand still or move at the speed of light and in this particular battle, it was doing both for me in rapid succession. When the area was secured enough for the Aussies to enter the area, they began shooting dripping streams of yellow and orange napalm flame down every hole we found and the ground shook under our feet as the intense heat ignited the ammunition and explosives caches hidden beneath the surface.

They may have been from Down Under, but their behavior was not only over the top, but around the bend and out of sight. Finishing their mission, the Aussies casually sat down in the midst of the smoke and carnage and began drinking again. To a casual observer, you might have thought that they fought the war in between their drinking intervals, but from my unique perspective on this day with the sun reflecting off the fog of war, all I saw were Smoldering Australians that burned the candle at both ends.

The End