SmartSpace Opens Professional Office Location in Vista

TR Robertson — SmartSpace has opened a 2nd location in San Diego County, after a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony last Thursday, and they bring their professional art inspired office space concept to the City of Vista. The first SmartSpace was opened in 2011, located in Kearny Mesa, off of Murphy Canyon Road, and their new location is located at 450 S. Melrose, across from the Vista Courthouse. The professional office building is owned by Joe Bonin and Pat Millay. A short drive up the road next to the building will bring you to a second set of buildings and to the parking area for SmartSpace Vista. SmartSpace Vista personnel emphasized that this building is more than just your typical office space for rent and the Grand Opening was a chance to see what the professional office spaces looked like.

The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting featured an open bar, great hor d’oevures, live music and a chance to wander the halls of SmartSpace Vista and look at the amazing paintings and photography hanging all throughout the building, as well as the types of office space that is offered. ShellZ Design & Photography by Shelly Mullin was one of the artists displaying work. Chervona Cranberry Infused Vodka was being served at the entrance and is available for purchase at Melrose Wine & Spirits. The art is from local artists and is for sale. The offices are rented to a variety of professionals, lawyers, C.P.A.’s, Financial Advisors and more. There are 25 office spaces, 2 part time spaces, 2 fully equipped conference rooms, a fully equipped kitchen and lounge, a roof deck and garden patios. The conference rooms, lounge, roof deck, and garden patios are available for meetings or personal use.

Photos by TR Robertson

Stephanie Forsberg is the Manager of the office building and she said all of the spaces are currently occupied, with the exception of 7 spaces, but she expects these to go quickly. Stephanie emphasized the professional atmosphere of the building, business class high speed internet and the easy access to the building for tenants and for those with appointments.

The Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting was conducted by Vista Chamber CEO Bret Schanzenbach, who, along with Vista Mayor Judy Ritter, welcomed SmartSpace to the City of Vista and the Vista Business Community. A number of dignitaries, City Officials, Vista Royalty and members of the business community were in attendance at the Ribbon Cutting.

One of the groups in attendance was Rescue Express.org along with Executive Director Karen Moy. This organization has as their mission “to save lives by transporting homeless animals from high-kill shelters and overpopulated areas and delivering them to their “forever home” location.” The group has already given nearly 16,000 animals their “freedom ride” since 2015. Weekly trips are made with large well equipped vans to transport the animals to Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, where euthanasia rates are extremely low. The group had one of the large transport vans at the SmartSpace Vista Ribbon Cutting available for interested parties to view.

The City of Vista continues to attract a variety of companies, restaurants, breweries, and unique businesses as more and more people are finding out what the city has to offer and why so many people want to be a part of the growth of this major North County City.

Contact information:

www.smartspacesd.com or e mail Stephanie Forsberg at manager@smartspacevista.com

Rescue Express.org information at www.rescueexpress.org or e mail Karen Moy at karen@rescueexpress.org

ShellZ Design & Photography information at www.shellz-design-photography.SMUGMUG.com

Chervona Vodka at www.shop.chervonavodka.com