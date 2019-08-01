Skill Improvement Opportunities Coming Up Soon!

SPEED & AGILITY FREE YOUTH CLINIC (8/3)

This Saturday, August 3rd from 10:00am – 12:00pm, Damon Marrero will be hosting a speed and agility clinic at the Vista National field for players age 6 – 14. This is intended to have multi-sport benefit, so if you’re playing baseball, football, soccer, or basketball, this FREE event is for you. See attached flyer for details or click here to register:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/achieve-your-champion-multi-sport-speed-agility-clinic-tickets-66771817303

JESSE ENGLISH BASEBALL SUMMER CAMP (8/5 – 8/9)

Vista, CA — The final summer session of this week-long camp will be taking place at Rancho Buena Vista High School from August 5th – 9th. Jesse is the head coach of the RBVHS team and a former MLB pitcher. There are half-day and full-day camps availble for players age 7 – 14. See attached flyer for details.

Lastly, remember to sign up for Fall Ball online at www.RBVLL.org and/or come down to our next walk-in registration taking place tomorrow (Wednesday), July 31st from 6pm – 8pm at the RBVLL board room. We look forward to seeing you there!

Rancho Buena Vista Little League