Sonja Hults.…This weekend I had the privilege of photographing the Sitting Down Volleyball Team Workshop for the USA Sitting Volleyball Team out of Oklahoma. Athletes ages from 14 to 50 from all over the United States came to our very own Vista Genuine Volleyball Club to participate in this workshop.

Photos by Sonja Hults

Several of the athletes I talked to were from other USA Paraplegic Olympic Sports such as Basketball and Soccer. The Team looks for able bodies and paraplegic athletes to play on their team. This weekend was supported by Challenged Athletes Foundation if you get a chance go to their website and see what they do. They have several events that are looking for volunteers, sign ups are after September 1st of this year. I am telling you, these athletes are AMAZING. http://challengedathletes.org Inspiring day. Really enjoyed getting the chance to hear the stories of how hard they work to get to the tryout. A large majority of the paraplegic players are Veterans. It is all good thing, a very good thing.

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $80 million has been raised and over 15,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and dozens of countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts reach another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyle. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.