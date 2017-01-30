Sisterhood Theatre Will Perform for The Woman’s Club of Vista

On February 8, 2017 join the Woman’s Club of Vista for lunch and a spirited performance by Sisterhood Theatre, a local theatre group led by Carlyn Ames, based in San Marcos. This talented group of infectious, fearless and dynamic women will bring their love of theatre and entertain The Woman’s Club of Vista with dance and song. The Sisterhood performers include eight women with a “special appearance” by a male member of the troupe.

The February 8th show will offer songs and scenes from Broadway Musicals whose iconic leading characters we all know – Adelaide from Guys & Dolls, Eliza from My Fair Lady, Sally Bowles from Cabaret and others.

All are welcome to join The Woman’s Club of Vista at noon on Wednesday February 8 for lunch and the show; call (760) 822-6824 before February 3 for reservations. Show-only tickets are available for $5; reservations are required. This meeting will be held at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive in Vista.

Sisterhood Theatre performs all around North County in residences, centers, clubs, for private and public special events, and holidays. Contact Carlyn Ames at carlyn3star@outlook.com or 619-846-7416 for show booking information or to join this fun troupe. Call: 760-822.6824 for more information.