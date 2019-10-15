Del Mar, CA — Great sips. Great sights. Great bites. What more could you ask for? San Diego Urban Wineries (SDUW) presents “Sip By The Sea,” an afternoon of unlimited tastings from a dozen urban wineries featuring one of the most breathtaking backdrops San Diego County has to offer – the ocean view deck at the Del Mar Plaza. Coming off the 5th annual on Sunday, November 10, 2019, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Del Mar Plaza 1555 Camino Del Mar,

“Sip the City” hosted at the Headquarters at Seaport District, SDUW brings the same local, award-winning winemakers to North County with the addition of delicious bites provided by the renowned Pacifica Del Mar. Urban wineries are located throughout San Diego County, buying grapes in the country and making wine in the city for your enjoyment.

Additionally, in honor of Veterans Day the day after the event, SDUW is proud to partner with The Helping Paws Foundation, an organization keeping military families united with their pets by providing low and no cost veterinary care for troops and veterans in need. A portion of proceeds will benefit the organization and all military will receive 10% off their ticket!

Participating wineries include:

2Plank Vineyards

BK Cellars Urban Winery

Carruth Cellars

Charlie & Echo

Gianni Buonomo Vintners

Koi Zen Cellars

La Fleur’s Winery

Mission Cellars

Negociant Winery

San Pasqual Winery

Solterra Winery

Wyatt Oaks Winery

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sip-by-the-sea-tickets-73811091963?aff=ebdssbdestsearch