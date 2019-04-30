SIMPLY SUCCULENTS

An Afternoon with Author and Succulent Expert Debra Lee Baldwin

Oceanside, CA –The Friends of the Oceanside Public library, with the support of the Library and local business and community groups, will host a Simply Succulent event at the El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Drive, Oceanside, CA on Saturday, May 18, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Guests will enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne, light refreshments, and a small succulent to take home.

The event will feature a visit with Debra Lee Baldwin, who will be the featured speaker presenting a succulent slide show. Debra is an award-winning garden photojournalist and author who launched global interest in succulents in 2007 with her first book, Designing with Succulents. She has written two other bestsellers, Succulents Simplified and Succulent Container Gardens.

There will be a silent auction which will include an Autumn in Lake Arrowhead Trip (Oct. 27-Nov. 3) plus opportunity prize drawings. There will also be succulents for sale.

The cost is $40 for non-members and $35 for members. Ticket purchases can be made with a check or cash at the Civic Center Library Administration Offices, or by paying with a credit card at simplysucculents.eventbrite.com.

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, a 501(c)3 is a nonprofit and all-volunteer organization. All proceeds from this event, as well as all other fundraising efforts made by the Friends, support Oceanside Public Library programs and resources.

To learn more about the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library or Library programs and services, please visit oplfriends.org or oceansidepubliclibrary.org. The Friends can also be visited on social media at Facebook.com/OPLfriends. For further information, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please call (760) 435-5560 or email friendsofoceansidepubliclibrary@hotmail.com.