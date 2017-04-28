A Silver Moonlight Event – Moonlight Angels Spring Luncheon

Pat Murphy…It was a beautiful day in Vista. Warm but not too hot with a steady mild breeze. The Vista Valley Country Club was surrounded by green hills and pink flowers. The parking lot was overflowing onto the main street in this exclusive neighborhood. It wasn’t just because it was a great day for golf. Most of the cars belonged to members and guests of the Moonlight Angels. Today, April 26 was the Moonlight Angel’s annual Spring Luncheon. But even more, it was the 25th anniversary of the Moonlight Angels Auxiliary. You might say it was “Silver Moonlight” on a sunny day.

Committee Chair, Becky Kwock, and the Luncheon committee made this Silver Anniversary party a day to remember. It was one of the best events I have attended in Vista since moving here in 2003. The main dining area at the Vista Valley Country Club was packed with tables full of lovers of the theater and the performing arts. The registration was smoothly performed and the tables had easy to find place cards. Organization and efficiency were the theme throughout the luncheon. Yes, it was chicken but definitely not your typical “rubber chicken” banquet meal. The chef of the day had prepared everything to a very tasty perfection.

It wasn’t just that the luncheon committee had performed flawlessly but it was the ambiance, the entertainment, the cause, and the special occasion that all came together for an extraordinary event. I luckily was assigned to table #20 that I shared with 7 lovely ladies. They were delightful companions and they kindly overlooked my constant up and down maneuvers as I managed to cover this story for my Editor-in-Chief, who by the way was at a nearby table.

The tables were decorated with tuxedo like clad wine bottles that had been decorated by Jane Penne-Morse, the co-chair for this luncheon. Attendees could bid on these clever center pieces. The adjacent bar room was filled with beautiful large raffle baskets for a silent auction. Towards the end of the event a live auction was conducted by Randall Hickman from the Broadway Theater. This all contributed to the fun and cheerfulness of the occasion but it was definitely the entertainment that made the luncheon so extra special.

How do I describe the talent? How do I put down the emotions that the performers evoked from the awed audience? How do I convey the sound of those beautiful voices? Well, I can’t. The producing Artistic Director of Moonlight Stage Productions, Steve Gladudini, brought the “Past, Present, and Future at the Moonlight” up to the podium. He started with one of Vista’s favorite people and someone who was just a few nights ago was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Heroes of Vista dinner, Kathy Brombacher. Ms. Brombacher delighted the audience as she sang about the Moonlight Angels to the tune of “Hello Dolly”.

























Marlene Montes sang next, followed by 12 year old Connor Simon. They both spoke a little about their experience with Moonlight Stage productions before giving dazzling performances. Kylie Kennard demonstrated amazing voice control and poise and 13 year old Aquila Ewald could have easily passed for being 21 years old with her great projection and stage composure. Before singing, Drew Bradford told the audience what he liked about his numerous appearances at the Moonlight Amphitheater. He said, I love the story telling and the emotional experience of the audience”.

Last up was a duet with Colleen Kollar Smith and her husband Lance. It was a lively romantic and humorous number that left everyone smiling. She told us that it was great to “do what you love with who you love.” And that “we are lucky to live in a city that values performing art”. She was saying this as she looked at the table in front of her. That table just happened to have seated around it Councilmember John Aguilera, City Manager Patrick Johnson, Council member Joe Green, and Assistant City Manager Aly Zimmerman. and former City Manager Rita Gelderd.

Other highpoints of the luncheon included the revealing of this year’s Moonlight Star Awardee, Cindy Tyler. A dissertation by Carol Jungerheld about how the Moonlight Angels Auxiliary was started with a few parables about past happenings. Luncheon Co-Chairs, Jane Penne Morse and Barbara Meech received beautiful bouquets and everyone I talked to said how much they enjoyed this Silver Anniversary. It was the “Silver Moonlight”, of course, that caused them to feel that way.













For 37 years, Moonlight Stage Productions, with the help of Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s fundraising events throughout the year, has entertained more than one million people from throughout the region and beyond. The Moonlight Angels Auxiliary’s mission is to assist the Foundation’s fundraising efforts, in support of quality programming for Moonlight Stage Productions.

http://moonlightfoundation.com/?id=4

http://www.moonlightstage.com/

http://www.cityofvista.com/