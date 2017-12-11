Silver Bells Were Ringing for the Moonlight Angels

Pat Murphy…The annual Silver Bells Luncheon for the Moonlight Angels was held on Thursday, Dec. 7th at the El Camino Country Club in Oceanside. Becky Kwock, the Committee Chair of the Moonlight Angels for the past 2 years, opened the ceremonies and welcomed everyone. Kwock then gave a very big “thank you” for the continued support from all the attendees of the Silver Bells luncheon before introducing a host of distinguished guests.

First to be recognized was City of Vista Council Member, Joe Green and Vista City Manager, Patrick Johnson. Then from the Moonlight Stage Productions we were introduced to the Producing Artistic Director, Steven Glaudini, the Managing Director, Colleen Kollar Smith, and the Founding Artistic Director Emeritus, and beloved founder (Thirty-five years ago) of Moonlight, Kathy Brombacher.

Steven Glaudini was his usual modest self. When I asked him, “Steve, how do you do it? Every season the productions at the Moonlight are the best and I think they can’t get any better but then the following year they ARE better. So, tell me please, how, do you do that?”, Steven smiled and simply said, “I have the best staff!”. Steven always credits everyone else and asserts that the Moonlight Theater was the start of his professional career.

As expected, there was a large representation from the Moonlight Cultural Foundation at this Silver Bells Luncheon including; Co-President Jeff Pashby and his special guest Sandy Lund, MCF Board members, Lee Covell, Wes McDonough, Kathy Naylor, Angie Frazier, and Mary Lou Montulli. We were also honored with the Director of Development, Justin Jorgensen Vierela, the Operations & Outreach Manager, Jennifer Bradford, and the Director of Arts Education for Moonlight Youth Theatre, Mike Bradford.

Kwock proudly told the audience that the 25th Anniversary year was a very successful one for the Moonlight Angels. She said that the “Giving Tuesday raised $12,990.00 and they are on track for earning over $60,000.00 for the year. The funds raised will benefit the Moonlight Cultural Foundation and the Moonlight Stage Productions”. After wowing us with those numbers Kwock introduced Claudia LaBarge, the chair of the luncheon event and our emcee for the fun-filled afternoon.

Before continuing with the program, LaBarge had some “official” business to conduct. The 2017 Moonlight Angels Steering Committee had to be thanked and retired and the 2018 Committee had to be voted in. The incoming “Angel Committee” members are Chair, Jane Penne-Morse, Carol Lightner, Sandi Graham, Karen Cowles, Linda Kononchuk, Claudia LaBarge, Carol Jungerheld, Sonia Hollingsworth, Beverly Gorman, Sharon Folmer, Norma Payne, Becky Kwock, Kim Ahinger, Wendy Leeman, and Sandy Hendron. If some of the names are familiar it’s because this isn’t the first time around for some of these ladies. Several have been active members of the Auxiliary for over 20 years.

LaBarge then brought up to the podium a very enthusiastic and personable Justin Jorgensen Vierela. As previously stated he is the Director of Development but when he told us his background we realized that he is the perfect person to represent the Moonlight Productions. He recalled attending the Moonlight Amphitheater as a one year old. He sat on his grandmother’s lap in the grass area watching a musical. As a teen ager he worked at the Moonlight Theater and later worked at Vistix the City of Vista department that provides ticketing services for the Moonlight Amphitheatre and the AVO playhouse. Vierela promised more “Moonlight Memories” for 2018.

Vierela then excitedly told us about the upcoming season and the innovative fundraising events we can look forward to in 2018. On Jan. 13, the adorable Bets Malone stars in “Broadway the BROAD Way” to open the 2018 ClubM Series. Then on Feb 10, 2018 – “An Intimate Evening with Lucie Arnaz” where theater goers will experience Holiwood history from the star of Broadway, film, & TV. Closing the series on Mar 03, 2018 is Daebreon Poiema: “The Reason Why I Sing”. Poiema is well known on Broadway for her “Glorious Soprano” voice.

Opening the 38th Summer Season on Jun 13 thru 30, Vista will be rocked by the smash musical hit, “Momma Mia” featuring the music of ABBA. The Summer Series lineup continues with Disney’s “Newsies”, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Chicago”. Moonlight Stage Productions is recognized as one of San Diego County’s major theatres and has received critical acclaim for its Broadway quality musicals. The Moonlight is led by Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini. Over the last 10 years, the Moonlight has been experiencing an exciting period of audience growth and artistic vigor. Moonlight Stage Productions, with the help of Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s fundraising events throughout the year, has entertained more than one million people over the last 38 years.

But, let’s get back to the Silver Bells luncheon. The highlight of the Silver Bells Luncheon is always the entertainment. This year we were treated to a special musical performance by Andrew Amezcua. He was accompanied by Pianist, Leigh Sutherlin. Andrew’s “Day Job” is the Program Specialist with Moonlight Productions but obviously his talents lie deeper. Starting with “Dreaming of a White Christmas” and demonstrating a great stage presence, he sang several Christmas numbers with a mellow voice that that resonated with warmth.

Next up, the Moonlight Youth Chorus thrilled us with some brilliant singing and dancing mixed with humor and Christmas cheer. It wasn’t until after the show that we learned they were missing over half of their group. The cast put on such a strong performance that the audience didn’t realize they were short-handed. They played to the audience like a professional troupe. Unfortunately, just before the youngsters began to perform about a dozen members of the audience started receiving phone calls from family members telling them about the fire in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area. Some of their homes were being evacuated and they had to leave before they could see this wonderful show. However, the talented young performers didn’t let that phase them a bit and we thoroughly enjoyed the show they put on.

The young chorus we watched at the Silver Bells Luncheon is a part of the Moonlight Youth Theater that appears all over North County every Holiday season and the Moonlight Youth Theater is a program of the Moonlight Cultural Foundation that provides professional theatrical training for young people, and stages high-quality student productions. This program is dedicated to providing high-quality, professional theatrical training for young people ages 7 to 18. Each year hundreds of aspiring young actors pursue their dreams in the program.

The Moonlight Cultural Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing the theatrical experience in Vista and North San Diego County. Launched in 1974, the Moonlight Foundation made its first contribution to the community with the construction of the current Moonlight Amphitheater. The amphitheater was deemed a gift to the city of Vista in honor of the nation’s bicentennial.

The Moonlight Angels Auxiliary started with 24 members and they now have more than 400. Through the years, the Auxiliary has far exceeded any expectations of the founding members. The Auxiliary’s mission is to assist the Foundation’s fundraising efforts, in support of quality programming for Moonlight Stage Productions. The Silver Bells Luncheon is another way funds are raised by the angelic group.

For more information on the Moonlight Angels Auxiliary and their activities go to their website at:

http://www.moonlightfoundation.com/contact/moonlight-angels-auxliary

http://www.moonlightstage.com/