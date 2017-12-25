Loading...
Sidewalks Planned in Townsite Neighborhood

A plan to add sidewalks to East and West Indian Rock Road and Cananea Street has been added to the City CIP Capital Improvement Budget. Sidewalks are being installed at several locations or will soon be installed in the following locations:

  • East Indian Rock Road from Cananea Street to East Drive
  • West Indian Rock Road from 300-feet west of Lagan Avenue to Corbie Circle
  • Cananea Street from North Citrus Avenue to East Indian Rock Road
  • West Indian Rock Road from Corbie Circle to North Santa Fe Avenue
