Show Your Talent At Strawberry Jam

| Vista, CA — Do you or a friend have a talent that you just have to share? Sign up forStrawberry Jam, the amateur talent competition at the Vista Strawberry Festival on Sunday, May 26, 2019. We will have four different amateur categories of Talent that will be eligible to participate:
Theatrical – Magic, novelty, acrobatic, and optical illusions
Comedic – Family appropriate stand up and sketches
Musical – Instrumental, vocal, solo and groups
Dance – Ballroom, tap, ballet, modern, theatrical, and jazz
All performers will showcase their talents on the AVO Playhouse Stage at 11:00 am on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Vista Strawberry Festival! Guests are welcome free of charge!
The Top Three Performers will win a cash prizes: $500 for 1st Place, $200 for 2nd Place and $100 for 3rd! The First Place Performer will be invited to perform on the Tri-City Main Stage at 2:30pm!
| HOW TO PARTICIPATE — To register in advance, please send an email to Justin Jorgensen Vierela at justin@moonlightfoundation.com with the following:
Name of Performer(s) and age (if under 18)
Title of Performance
Category of Performance
Cell Phone Number
Parent Contact Information (if under 18)
Technical Needs (Example: Guitar Cable, and Microphone)
Your pre-registration will be confirmed via email.
On-site registration will begin at 9:00am and will close at 9:45am on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in the AVO Playhouse Lobby. A brief sound-check will follow from 10:00am to 11:00am, and the showcase will begin at 11:00am. Registration is first come first served.
THERE IS NO ENTRANCE FEE.
|Questions? Please contact Justin Jorgensen Vierela at
justin@moonlightfoundation.com.