Show Your Talent At Strawberry Jam

Vista, CA — Do you or a friend have a talent that you just have to share? Sign up forStrawberry Jam, the amateur talent competition at the Vista Strawberry Festival on Sunday, May 26, 2019. We will have four different amateur categories of Talent that will be eligible to participate:



Theatrical – Magic, novelty, acrobatic, and optical illusions

Comedic – Family appropriate stand up and sketches

Musical – Instrumental, vocal, solo and groups

Dance – Ballroom, tap, ballet, modern, theatrical, and jazz



All performers will showcase their talents on the AVO Playhouse Stage at 11:00 am on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Vista Strawberry Festival! Guests are welcome free of charge!

The Top Three Performers will win a cash prizes: $500 for 1st Place, $200 for 2nd Place and $100 for 3rd! The First Place Performer will be invited to perform on the Tri-City Main Stage at 2:30pm!