Shots Fired in Vista

At approximately 11:29 pm the Sheriff’s Communication Center received multiple calls of shots being fired in the area of the 900 block of Rose Dr. in the City of Vista. Witnesses described the shots as coming from a vehicle that left the scene. Over the next 30 minutes, several other calls were received from the same general area of shots being fired, again from a vehicle. The vehicle was described as possibly a red colored pick-up truck.

At about 12:06 am, while deputies were in the area investigating another shots fired call, a vehicle matching the description of the possible suspect was observed. As deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, they were fired upon by the occupants and the truck fled. Deputies pursued the vehicle but lost the vehicle in the area. No citizens or deputies were injured.

A short time later the vehicle was found unoccupied. The suspect or suspects are still outstanding. The investigation is being handled by detectives from the Vista Patrol Station and is ongoing.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.