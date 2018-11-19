Vista, CA – Back by popular demand, the Vista Chamber of Commerce and the Vista Village Business Association have partnered with the City of Vista to present ShopVISTA & Win!, a 4-week holiday shopping promotion. For every $5 of sales tax dollars generated at Vista retailers between Thanksgiving and the final drawing, participants will receive a free ticket to win one the prizes displayed below. Participants simply present their receipts at the Vista Chamber of Commerce to be entered to win a fabulous prize.

There will be four prize drawings. Entries are accepted until 5:00 p.m. the day prior to the drawing. Weekly entries carry forward to the next week, and all entries will have a chance to win the grand prize on Week 4.

Prizes:

Week 1 Prize – Floating NFL Helmet – drawn Friday Nov. 30

Week 2 Prize – Floating Blue Tooth Speaker – drawn Friday Dec. 7

Week 3 Prize – $50 Ciao’s Restaurant Gift Card & 4 Cinepolis Tickets – drawn Friday Dec. 14

Week 4 Prize – Amazon Fire HD Tablet with built-in Alexa – drawn Friday Dec. 21

Rules:

1 ticket/entry for every $5.00 of sales tax dollars generated at Vista retailers (gas excluded).

Multiple receipts are accepted to total over $5.00 of sales tax. (Max of 20 tickets/week)

One Winner per family for the program (e.g., can’t win Week 1 and Week 3).

Receipts are only eligible from retailers within the City of Vista.

Original receipts must be submitted at the Vista Chamber of Commerce offices.

Participants do not have to live in Vista to win. Everyone welcome!

Why shop local? When Vista businesses see an increase in sales, the merchants are then able to hire additional staff or spend money at other local merchants. Increased local sales also mean that additional sales tax dollars that are then invested in the community’s parks, roads, and safety. Ultimately, when you ShopVISTA, everyone wins.

The Vista Chamber of Commerce is located at 127 Main St.(Vista), call 760-726-1122 for more info.